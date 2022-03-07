From Gyang Bere, Jos

Senator representing Plateau South in the National assembly, Prof. Nora Ladi Dadu’ut has rejoiced with Nigerian women as they celebrate 2022 International Women’s Day.

Prof Nora in a statement in Jos on Monday described Nigerian women, especially those from Plateau South as hardworking and a pillar to their families.

She said the International Women’s Day which is celebrated March 8 yearly, has the theme Gender Equality Today for a sustainable Tomorrow for 2022.

The Senator said that “Advancing gender equality in the context of the climate crisis and disaster risk reduction is one of the greatest global challenges we face today.

“The issues of climate change and environmental sustainability have had severe and lasting impacts on our environment, economic and social development. ”

“Those who are among the most vulnerable and marginalized experience the deepest impacts, Unfortunately, women are increasingly being recognised as more vulnerable to climate change impacts than men, as they constitute the majority of the world’s poor and are more dependent on the natural resources which climate change threatens.”

She added that in spite of the disadvantage of being most vulnerable and marginalised, women are effective and powerful leaders and change-makers for climate adaptation and mitigation.

“They are involved in sustainability initiatives around the world, and their participation and leadership results in more effective and sustainable climate action.”

The Senator who further said Women play indispensable roles in private and public lives and deserve full support and respect of society for those roles.

She said the international Women’s Day 2022 with the theme: “Gender equality today for a sustainable tomorrow”, is aimed at recognising and celebrating the contribution of women and girls around the world who are leading the change on climate change adaptation, mitigation, sustainable urban-rural planning and design, decarbonization of built environment and climate related governance, to build a more sustainable future for all.

” in order to sustain our tomorrow, women as agents of social and economic growth should be seen as equal in nation building with their male counterparts. There is no tomorrow without women who have proven to be builders of our nation. ”

Senator Daduut further added that ” Women are the most powerful tool of political advancement in our Country because of their demographic strength.

“They are resilient and persevering in attaining and sustaining the livelihood of their homes. This explains why the woman today and must be included in governance, education, agriculture and politics.”

Prof. Dadu’ut stressed that she would work to promote and defend the rights and interests of the Nigerian women and fight anything that would stand against their wellbeing and aspirations while in the senate.