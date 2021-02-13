From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The former governor of Bayelsa State, and senator representing Bayelsa West Senatorial District in the National Assembly, Chief Henry Seriake Dickson, has congratulated Governor Douye Diri, the party and the state on the occasion of his one year in office.

Dickson, in a statement issued on Saturday, commended Diri for the competition of projects initiated by his administration in a productive display of the spirit of continuity in governance which according to him, the People’s Democratic Party worked for.

He called on the membership of the PDP and indeed Bayelsans to support and pray for the success of the Douye Diri Administration in the interest of the state.

The senator advised Bayelsans especially members of the PDP to avoid rumours and other divisive acts inimical to internal cohesion within the party.

He urged party members with political ambitions to shelve political activities for now and concentrate on giving the necessary support to Diri to enable him to deliver on his campaign promises to the people which would form the thrust of PDP campaign for re-election.

According to him, it was important to sustain the foundations of stability built by his administration for eight years in the party, legislature and the executive council and indeed the state in spite of fierce political contest and negative propaganda.

The statement read in part:

‘I congratulate Governor Douye Diri and his deputy, their families, Bayelsa state PDP and Bayelsans on the thanksgiving anniversary of his one year in office.

‘I congratulate him on the commissioning of the projects initiated and started by my government which he has finished off in the spirit of continuity. I am happy that Bayelsans will continue to have the benefit of continuity in government which we fought for.

‘I call for continuous support and prayers for the prosperity government of Governor Diri and his team. And I urge all Bayelsans particularly within the PDP to shun divisiveness, rumours and unnecessary propaganda.

‘Elections are still far away. God has seen us through a very turbulent election and restored our mandate. The task is to unify and concentrate on delivering the dividends of democracy.

‘Those with different ambitions and aspirations should shelve them and concentrate on supporting the governor to succeed which is going be the basis upon which the party will campaign in the next election. I once again advise that this is not the time for politics.

‘Everyone within this he party should rally round the governor who is the leader of the party to ensure that the party is unified behind the governor’s vision.’