From Gyang Bere, Jos

Deputy Chairman Senate Committee on Narcotics and Senator representing Plateau Central, Sen. Hezekiah Ayuba Dimka has trained over 280 Plateau youths on the dangers of drug abuse and how it affect their productivity in the competitive economy in Nigeria.

He noted that the provision of quality services that will enhance the living condition of Plateau people and make them economically self reliance has remained his priority.

Dimka in a press statement in Jos on Sunday urged the beneficiaries of empowerment programmes and training against drug abuse to take advantage of the benevolence to improve their living condition.

He noted that his legislative intervention caught cross different ethnic and religious groups with a view to make them economically self reliance and encouraged peaceful co-existence.

“We have conducted training and provide grant to 150 youth and women in November 2020 on live stocks, Potato and rice production. We have carried out sensitization workshop for 280 youth and women in Kanam, Kanke and Mangu Local Government Areas on the menace of drug abuse.

“More communities have become beneficiaries of the initiatives put in place by Senator Hezekiah Ayuba Dimka. It is hoped that all who benefit will utilize such for the good of the community they come from.

“Dimka embarked on a number of empowerment trainings for women and the youth. He had said that empowerment was just a part of what his constituents would benefit from the efforts to improve lives.

“There is no stopping his drive for improvement as the journey continues. Some of them started as far back as 2019 when it all started. The best is yet to come. And believe it, when we tell you that he is committed to providing more, we know so on account of his antecedence.”

He expressed his determination to change the poverty narrative in the area and said he cannot afford to fail in the delivery of that responsibility.

“Training and provision of grant to 100 youth and women of Plateau Central in October, 2021 on modern techniques of potato farming. Distribution of 500 empowerment items such as; Keke NAPEP, Motorcycles, grinding machines, water pumping machines, sewing machines and knapsacks across the Plateau Central in December, 2020.”

He explained that he has completed solar powered boreholes in Chikan-Kabwir, konkol- Tal, Pyemgiji- Gindiri in Mangu among other communities to provide access to improved potable water.

Sen. Dimka has also intervened on education, agriculture, security and humanitarian needs of his constituency to enhance their living.

