Chairman, Senate Committee on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), Aishatu Binani, yesterday, distributed 12,600 bags of fertilizers to farmers in Adamawa State.

She said the fertilizers were given out free to farmers in all the seven local government areas she represented as well as other local governments in Adamawa, irrespective of party affiliation.

Binani made the disclosure in Kofare, Yola, during the flag-off of the distribution of the fertilizers.

She said each of the local governments in Adamawa Central district, including Yola North, Yola south, Fufore, Girei, Gombi, Song and Hong, would receive one trailer load of 600 bags each, while the remaining 14 local government areas in northern and southern districts would receive 300 bags each.

She listed other beneficiaries as 2,640 ward heads across her district (one bag each); 258 village heads (two bags each); and 28 district heads (five bags each); the elderly and All Progressives Congress (APC) Executive Committee members.

“The distribution of free fertilizer to our farmers is a personal donation to our people in these difficult times and it is not a constituency project. We thank God for the rains and pray for a good harvest from our farms. Each bag goes to our 2,640 ward heads, our village heads will receive two bags each and the 28 district heads of the zone will have 5 bags each, making a total of 6 trailer loads to be distributed free to you,” Binani said.