Sen. Ahmed Babba-Kaita, representing Katsina North senatorial district, has commenced the drilling of no fewer than 354 tube wells across 11 local government areas in his constituency to promote dry season farming.

Malam Lawal Shinku-Adamu, the Senior Legislative Aide to the law maker, made this known in Maiadu’a on Tuesday during the launching of the programme.

He said that the projects were facilitated by the senator from the Sokoto Rima Basin Development Authority as part of his efforts to promote food security and generate employment for his constituents.

“This is part of the second phase of our tube well drilling programme,’’ he said.

Shinku-Adamu added that the projects would further support and encourage the Federal Government’s policy on economic diversification to agriculture.

He said that Sandamu Local Government was allocated the highest number of wells, that is, 42, while Daura got 40, Kankiya, 38; Maiadu’a, 37; Mani, 36 and Dutsi, 33.

Others were Mashi, Zango and Bindawa with 31 wells each, while Ingawa got 30 and Baure local government, five.

He said that the wells, which were provided free of charge to farmers, would be drilled on the farmlands of each beneficiary to support dry season farming.

“All the beneficiaries were provided with water pumping machines to compliment their efforts,’’ he said.

In his remarks, Alhaji Usman Ado, the APC Zonal Vice Chairman in the area, commended the senator for the initiative and called on the beneficiaries to make judicious use of the wells to achieve self- sustainability.

He said that promotion of agriculture was one of the key agenda of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration, hence the need to encourage its practice, especially among interested individuals and groups for a prosperous nation.

Ado called on other politicians in the area, especially those holding elective and appointive positions, to emulate the senator by attracting beneficial projects to their respective constituencies.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Babba-Kaita had, in 2019, drilled no fewer than 300 tube wells and provided 250 bags of fertiliser to the farmers in his senatorial district. (NAN)