From Fred Itua, Abuja

The senator representing Anambra Central Senatorial District, Uche Ekwunife, has described skilled technicians as important contributors to the Nigerian economy. She noted that they should be empowered with the needed skills and tools to excel in their careers.

Ekwunife said this on Friday, during training on use of NBRRI Finished Products in Building Through Modern Masonry, Carpentry And Painting For Skilled Technicians held at the Senator Uche Ekwunife Centre Awka.

The training which was part of her 13th empowerment programme, was organised for selected artisans drawn from across the wards of Anambra Central Senatorial District.

Addressing participants, Ekwunife noted that the economic situation in the country has made it imperative for government to invest in technical education. She said that skilled technicians form a major chunk of the Nigerian informal sector, describing the sector as crucial to the growth and development of any nation.

While commending the turnout of the participants, the performing lawmaker reiterated readiness to keep facilitating similar empowerment programmes for constituents with essential skills which according to her will encourage them to make greater inputs in the society. She said that her series of empowerment programmes were targeted at empowering constituents to be self-reliant, stressing that this particular training programme will help participants utilize their skills more effectively.

In his remarks, the head of the team from the Nigerian Building & Road Research Institute (NBRRI), Daniel Makava commended Ekwunife for graciously empowering artisans across her zone. He admonished participants to pay apt attention to the facilitators, adding that the agency will expose them to requisite skills.

Speaking, one of the participants, Marc-Anthony Nwankwo commended Ekwunife for her immeasurable contributions to the development of her constituents, particularly in the aspect of youths and women empowerment. He prayed God to bless the senator to continue to strive for the advancement of the zone.

Another participant, Ngozi Okafor noted that she was grateful for the dedication and passion of Ekwunife towards her continuous empowerment programmes targeted to reduce unemployment amongst the youths, urging other politicians to emulate the Senator. He encouraged co-participants to exploit the rare opportunity geared towards self-employment and economic development.

Other participants who spoke thanked Ekwunife for attracting the training and promised to keep supporting her political ambitions.

The highlight of the event was the distribution of essential work tools and presentation of certificates to the participants.