Barely a week to the inauguration of the Ninth National Assembly, three senator-elects are visibly and most likely to emerge deputy to the ruling APC’s choice candidate, Senator Ahmad Lawan who is most positioned to be the next Senate President on June 11.

Senators-elect Orji Uzor Kalu, Kabiru Gaya and Ovie Omo-Agege are not sparing any moves to emerge the second man in the Red Chamber.

But, from patriotic considerations, former governor of Abia state, Orji Uzor Kalu seems to be edges afar from the duo, according to Izuoma Ibe, a sociopolitical analyst.

He said: “ In the spirit of fair play, Kalu, a much successful international business tycoon, an astute negotiator and a grassroots politician from the most marginalised South East, should trump the duo of senators Kabiru Gaya and Omo-Agege.

“If we should respect fate, Kalu and Lawan have a history which, if harnessed, will do the Nigerian senate a world of good.

“With both national leaders being former classmates at the University of Maiduguri, party mates and, today, senators of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, they have much confidence and understanding of themselves and would bring them in to lead the Ninth Senate, with Kalu bringing together politics and business while consolidating on his executive experiences to boost the relationship between the senate and the executive arm of government. It is a known fact that the APC has channeled major interest in senator Lawan as senate president.”

The Abia-born sociologist insisted that same will not play out in the race for the office of Deputy Senate President.

“I don’t think the party, especially President Muhammadu Buhari has penned down anyone for the position of DSP; it’s an open field.

“Most likely, no region will be favoured but the most competent will take the day but, it should be APC.”