By Bianca Iboma-Emefu

Senator representing Lagos West Constituency at the Upper Chamber of the National Assembly, Senator Solomon Olamilekan Adeola, and Chairman of the Senate Committee on Finance has distributed seedlings to farmers across the Lagos West Senatorial District and beyond, to achieve food security in the face of disruptions in agricultural production in recent times.

Senator Adeola, while distributing the seedlings at the Lagos State Television premises, Ikeja, said it was part of his efforts in alleviating poverty among his constituents.

The Senator, who was represented by the Director General of Senator Adeola Support Groups, Babatunde Rajh-Label, said the gesture was aimed at equipping farmers to be able to provide needed food items for the district and reduce total dependence on food items from other parts of the country.

Senator Adeola used the occasion to advice youths to embrace agriculture and agricultural value chains because South West Nigeria is blessed with arable land that can be used to cultivate all sorts of food items all year round.

Some of the farmers who spoke with newsmen at the distribution centre hailed the senator for counting them worthy of empowerment, in addition to the 3,500 he is empowering through entrepreneurship development and skills acquisition, grants and equipment, saying the seedlings would go a long way in boosting their agricultural business.

Also speaking, the leader of Agbe Loba Group in Alimosho Area, Mr. Felix Faturoti, appealed to government at all levels to make access to loan easier for farmers in order to assist them acquire some farm equipment and machines, adding that other political office holders should emulate Senator Adeola whose direct impact on thousands of constituents is undeniable and evident for all to see.

Among the seedlings distributed are improved variety of melon (egusi) seeds, pumpkin (ugu) seeds, maize seeds, plantain suckers and cassava stems.

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.