From Abel Leonard Lafia

Adzuayi Ewuga, female pilot and daughter of former Minister of State for FCT, Senator Solomon Ewuga, has died in a plane crash in Central Cameroon.

Daily Sun learnt, yesterday, that Adzuayi died in a mini aircraft belonging to Caverton Aviation Cameroon, which had 11-passengers on board.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

A report on the accident said there were no survivors. The aircraft was flying from Yaounde Nsimalen Airport to Belabo in the east of the country when air traffic services lost radio contact.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

The deceased is the second daughter of Senator Ewuga, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Nasarawa State.

Caverton Aviation Cameroon is a subsidiary of Caverton Offshore Support Group based in Lagos, Nigeria, which also controls Caverton Helicopters.

The Nigerian sister carrier also operates a single DHC-6-400 complementing various helicopters providing support for the country’s oil and gas industry.