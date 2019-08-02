Nicholas Tofowomo, the senator representing Ondo South Senatorial District, on Friday, faulted the judgment of the Ondo State Election Petition Tribunal, which nullified the election of Mr Gboluga Ikengboju.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Ikengboju represents the Okitipupa/Irele Federal Constituency.

A three-man tribunal had on Wednesday in Akure, nullified the election of Ikengboju of the People’s Democratic Party ((PDP) for dual citizenship but in his reaction, Tofowomo described the judgment as a judicial error.

The tribunal, therefore, declared Albert Akintoye of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner of the March 9 general elections.

The tribunal, headed by Justice Nuhu Adi, also ordered the National Electoral Commission (INEC) to withdraw the Certificate of Return from the PDP candidate and give it to the APC candidate.

However, Tofowomo, through his media aide, Mr Olumide Akunrinlola in Okitipupa, said that the APC candidate should not jubililate yet as the Court of Appeal would correct the errors of the tribunal.

He recalled that the Supreme Court, had in the past, adjudicated upon similar cases, which the tribunal should have brought to bear as judicial precedent to dispense justice in the matter.

“The judgment of the tribunal is a temporary victory that cannot stand at the appellate court because the APC candidate was defeated with over 11, 000 votes and so he should not jubilate yet.

“His victory is just a temporary one because the Appeal Court will correct all the errors of the tribunal, as the tribunal should have looked into the Supreme Court adjudication of cases which served as precedent.

“The APC cannot come through the back door to take over the mandate of the people that was not given to the party,” he said.

The senator, however, urged supporters of the PDP to remain calm and be guided by the laws of the land to allow the court take over the matter, saying the PDP would reclaim its mandate through a legal process. (NAN)