By Chinelo Obogo

In fulfilment of his campaign promises, the Senator representing Lagos East, Tokunbo Abiru, recently gave out financial aid to 1,000 vulnerable people in his senatorial district.

Abiru’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Enitan Olukotun, in a statement said the beneficiaries included widows, physically challenged people, aged and unemployed youths drawn from 98 wards across 16 local government areas in the district

He said the support scheme which is in two categories would run throughout 2021. Selected beneficiaries would get the assistance once in two months and all through the year by way of direct credit to their bank accounts.

“As the representative of the people, I know how many of our constituents, especially the vulnerable, were and are still adversely impacted by COVID-19 pandemic. This modest effort in ameliorating the plight of our people is one in the series of other interventions geared towards making life easier for the poor in our midst. After the pilot set numbering about 1,000, the second category will be scaled to 1,200 and we hope to capture more people in the future.”