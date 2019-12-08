Fred Itua, Abuja

APC Senator representing Gombe Central in the Nigerian Senate Muhammad Danjuma Goje has announced his intention not to contest elections again.

Goje, a former Governor, who disclosed this during a programme titled ‘Goje Empowerment Programme’ at Gombe’s Pantami Stadium, said he would however remain active in state and national politics.

“Having contested and won all seven elections, in addition to being a Minister for the country, I strongly believe that Allah (SWT) has been extremely kind to me,” said the serving Senator and former Minister of State (Power and Steel). “I believe not many Nigerians are so lucky and blessed.”

He continued that “having reached an advanced age, I wish to formally inform you that I have decided not to contest any election again. For the avoidance of doubt, I will not contest any election at all levels,” he said.

The Senator said he will give younger politicians the opportunity to also grow and showcase their God given talents.

“However, this does not mean that I will retire from politics; far from that. I will continue to be an active card carrying member of the APC and participate in all political activities at all levels, except that I will not contest any election,” Goje stated.

Addressing thousands of his supporters, the former Governor recalled how he ventured into politics, saying, “I have had the rare opportunity of contesting and wining seven elections…

“In the second Republic, during [Shehu] Shagari’s government, as a very young man, I contested and won election into the Bauchi State House of Assembly. In 1998, I also contested and won election as a Senator for Gombe Central Senatorial district under defunct UNCP during [Gen. Sani] Abacha’s regime.”

Speaking further on his electoral history, Goje added: “I then in 2003 contested and won the governorship election of Gombe State. I was reelected in 2007, 2011, 2015 and 2019. I contested and won three senatorial elections for Gombe Central Senatorial district.”

Thanking the people of his constituency, Goje said: “I have every reason to thank Allah (SWT), the people of my primary constituency (Pindiga Emirate), Akko Local Government, Gombe State and indeed the entire country for giving me the very rare opportunity to rise from ‘grass to grace’, as is commonly said.”

The longtime politician said he would continue to support Gombe State Governor Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya and his administration.

“At the national level, I will continue to be loyal and supportive of his Excellency, the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Muhammadu Buhari, and the government, of course. I will continue to be an active and loyal member of the National Assembly under the leadership of the President of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan. My loyalty to the [APC] party under the chairmanship of Adams Oshiomhole is also unquestionable,” declared Goje, who chairs the Senate Committee on Marine Transport.

