Fred Itua, Abuja

Senator representing Gombe Central in the National Assembly and former Governor of Gombe state, Danjuma Goje, has described the death of his former Chief of Staff, Babayo Gidado as great loss. He said he was patriotic Nigerian who spent his life contributing his quota towards the development of the nation and state.

In a statement made available to newsmen, the former Governor while sympathising with his family and the people of the state, said Gidado’s death has created a huge vacuum which can hardly be filled.

“His demise is a great loss of a patriotic son of the state and it has created a huge vacuum hardly to be filled. I sympathise with his immediate family and the entire people of the state, may Allah comfort as at this moment of grief,” he said.

Late Gidado was Goje’s Chief of Staff during his second term in office as Governor between 2007 to 2011. He died on Sunday night at Federal Teaching Hospital, Gombe after a brief illness.