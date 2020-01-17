Gyang Bere, Jos

Deputy Chairman, Senate Committee on Defence and senator representing Plateau North in the National Assembly, Istifanus Gyang has commended the Department of State Services, the police and other security agencies for facilitating the released of Jennifer Ukambong Samuel and four others who were a abducted in the North East.

In a statement signed by Special Assistant on Media and Protocol, Ibrahim Musa Ashoms, Gyang rejoices over the release of the abducted health workers.

“Senator I.D. Gyang joins people of goodwill to rejoice over the release of Jennifer Ukanbong Samuel, a health worker and four others who were abducted by Boko Haram few days after he amplified the call for her release.

“The senator applauds the DSS, police and STF in facilitating the release. He also commends the media, ALIMA and all those who added a voice in calling for her release.”

Sen. Gyang called on security agencies to intensify their efforts and ensure the release of Lilian Gyang, a student of University of Maiduguri and the famed Leah Sharibu.

He expressed hope that with sustained action by the security agencies and the backing of God all those who have been abducted will regain their liberty.

“It is my hope and prayers that other citizens still being held in Boko Haram captivity, the likes of Lilian Gyang, a student of University of Maiduguri and the famed Leah Sharibu will regain freedom.”