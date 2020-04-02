Gyang Bere, Jos

The Deputy Chairman, Senate Committee on Defence and senator representing Plateau North, Barr. Istifanus Gyang has described as sad and disturbing when all nations of the world and Nigeria are battling with the COVID-19, bandits are killings people in their homes in Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau State.

He noted with dismay that on Tuesday and Wednesday 31 March and 1 April, killer bandits attacked and killed 10 persons at Hukke and Kyle Borough villages of Irigwe Chiefdom, in Bassa Local Government Area in Plateau North senatorial district.

Senator Gyang in a statement signed by his Special Assistant on Media and Protocol, Musa Ibrahim Ashoms noted with sadness that at a time when the entire human race is sober and seeking God in prayers against COVID-19, killer bandits are showing no sense of fear of God or value for human life in Plateau.

“It is necessary for the police and Operation Safe Haven to rise up to their primary responsibility of securing the lives of citizens both in the cities and rural communities. The lives of rural dwellers matter as much as those in urban areas.”

Sen. Gyang appealed to all residents of Plateau North to condemn and reject the latest attempt by killer bandits to disrupt the peace that the state has collectively resolved to build and strengthen, adding: “May God deliver us from COVID-19 and killer bandits.”