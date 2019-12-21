Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

A Socio-Cultural group known as Afaigboefuna founded by the Senator representing Anambra South senatorial district Dr. Patrick Ifeanyi Ubah has donated the sum of N275, 000 to the victims of kerosene explosion No. 12 Savanah street Ugwuagba Obosi, Awada in Idemili North local government area of Anambra.

The group who visited victims at the Hillcrest hospital Awada, where they were receiving treatment, were received by the father of the victims Mr. Chamberlain Anyaegbu who happens to be one of their coordinators of the group.

The leader of the group Market Wing Nze Theo Obiorah and other members of the group who represented Senator Ubah said that they immediately responded to commiserate with their member who lost two daughters and to support him in the bill to ensure that the wife and son in the hospital would be treated.

He urged Mr. Anyaegbu to have solace in God and should take what happened as the will of God, they prayed for the soul of the deceased and quick recovery of the sick.

Anyaegbu while receiving the cash donation thanked Senator Ubah and his group for their prompt intervention for being the first to come to wipe his tears after he lost his two daughters and his pregnant wife and son in the hospital and prayed God to bless them.

The two children of Mr. Anyaegbu had last week killed by kerosene explosion in their house after putting kerosene suspected to be adulterated in their lantern.

Also, his wife who is nine months pregnant that sustained burned injuries and her son were at the intensive care unit of Hillcrest hospital Awada where the doctor has been battling to save the lives of the pregnant woman and unborn baby.

It was gathered that an explosion occurred after one of the sons of Mr. Anyaegbu bought a liter of kerosene for their lantern suspected to be adulterated Kerosene and poured into the lantern and lighted matches to put into the lantern before it was exploded.

Mr. Anyaegbu said that when the incident happened they were rushed to the hospital closer to their house where the two daughters died (10 years and 6 years old) while his pregnant wife and his son sustained serious burnt.