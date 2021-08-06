Candidate of the Young Progressives Party (YPP), Senator Ifeanyi Ubah, has reached out to indigenes of the state resident in the United States of America (USA).

In a statement by his media consultant, Chuks Kamen, in New York yesterday, Senator Ubah’s outreach in America was to deliver the message of hope to Anambrarians residing there and secure their support.

According to him, Ubah during the consultations in New York and New Jersey, beckoned on great sons and daughters of Anambra to rally round and join him in triggering a massive infrastructural and developmental change in the fortunes of the state if elected.

Kamen disclosed that Senator Ubah took time to outline the contents of his ASSET working document as well as the manifesto, both of which contain his action plans that will bring about an Anambra that would become the commercial nerve centre of the nation with attendant infrastructural developments built to last generations.

He assured his audience, some of whom wore his party uniform to the event in solidarity, that he is well prepared for the task of restoring the glory of the state.

He specifically vowed not to tamper with local government allocations if elected as governor in fast-tracking development at the grassroots level.

Anambra according to him, is like a trailer that needs an experienced hand to navigate and not some greenhorns.

“There is no cogent reason for denying local governments their right to having elected representatives, managing their affairs at the local level and receiving their allocations directly from the Federal Government.

“I signed a pact with Ndi Anambra during my declaration tour in the various Local Government Councils that I will conduct local government elections in my first six months in office. I wish to reiterate that once again to your hearing,” he said.

Senator Ubah according to the statement, has taken his ‘meet and greet interactive and manifesto presentation sessions” with Anambarians in US to Los Angeles and California.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.