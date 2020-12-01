By Fred Itua, Abuja

The senator representing Katsina North in the National Assembly, Ahmad Babba Kaita, has condemned recent attacks in various parts of the country.

He spoke on Tuesday on the floor of the upper legislative chamber while contributing to a motion.

He said the actions of President Buhari have not produced any result so far. He said he may have tried, but more needs to be done. He argued that the primary responsibility of Government is the protection of lives and property.

He said if something is not done, insurgents may overrun the country. He said the military must be probed and funds given to them must be accounted for.

‘The time of truth has come. This is no longer acceptable to any Nigerian of the situation. We can’t be mourning our citizens in and out everyday. We can’t accept the explanation from those who should do the right thing whenever there is an attack. If the statement from Garba Shehu is true, that’s very irresponsible,’ the Senator said.

‘I believe that the situation is facing ya eye ball to eye ball. We have to sit down with the military and access the situation in the North-East. Something is wrong here. If we allow this to go, we should be ready for to have another attack soon. The President maybe doing enough, but we are not seeing the results. More needs to be done.’