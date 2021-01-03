The family of the Senate Chief Whip, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu on Friday January 1, 2021 converged to celebrate the New Year. The occasion which is an annual event is usually organised by the mother to Senator Orji Kalu, Elder Chief (Mrs) Eunice Uzor Kalu. The family celebration attracted the immediate and extended members of the Kalu family, which include the grandchildren, in-laws, elders of the family and other close relations.

Those in the pictures include: Wife of Senator Kalu, Mrs. Ifunnaya Kalu; Miss Zina Kalu, Miss Oliva Kalu, Hon. Mascot Uzor Kalu, Hon. Nnanna Kalu, Mrs. Rev. Jemaimah Ola Kalu, Dr. Madukwe Ukaegbu, SAN Solomon Akuma, Chief Dan Eke, Chief Magistrate Elekeson, Justice Benson Anya, Chief Agu U. Agu, Senior SAN Chris Uche, Chief Akwarifa, Chief James Onouha, Ezeogo Onouha, Jones Ezeogo Udeogu, Chief Okebe, Mrs. Rosemary Uche, Elder Agu U. Agu, Prime Minister of Igbere, Elder Ezeogo Onouha, Uganze Nduka Agwu, Dr. Kalu Nduka Agwu, Prince Kalu Onuma, Rev. Dickson I. Samuel, Hon. Chief Paul O. Uche, Pastor Okey Umezie, Chief Smart Ukoha, Ada Mascot Uzor Kalu, Dr. Emeka Kalu, Dr. Onwukwe Onwukwo, Mr. Ezeogo Uche, Udogu Okebe and a host of others.