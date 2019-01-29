Desmond Mgboh, Kano

The father of the former governor of Kano State and District Head of Madobi, Alhaji Musa, Saleh Kwankwaso, has endorsed the second-term bid of Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje as the governor of the state.

The district head, according to a press statement by the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Ganduje, Alhaji Abba Anwar, gave his support during a courtesy visit by the governor to his residence of the traditional ruler in Madobi on Tuesday.

The governor was in Madobi town in continuation of his campaign to different parts of the state

Alhaji Kwankwaso assured the governor that he as well as the rest of the village heads and community leaders would work tirelessly towards his success in the forth coming elections.

“When you came into power in 2015 on May 29, 2015, we were absolutely sure that you would bring development to all the nooks and crannies of the state. And Alhamdulillah, this is what you are doing. So we need more of this development,” he stated.

He further declared that, “we are ready to always support you…. You really love your people as a committed and focused leader. We are appreciating your good work.”

In his response, Governor Ganduje explained that he was in Madobi to seek his fatherly prayers for his re-election.

“We are sure that you will give us what we are here for. So when you accepted to support my gubernatorial race, we were not surprised because this is just a case of a father and his son,” Ganduje added.

Ganduje also conveyed the message of President Muhammadu Buhari, thanking all those who prayed hard for his quick recovery when he was abroad some months ago.