From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Senator Suleiman Abdu Kwari (APC, Kaduna North) has launched another skills acquisition and entrepreneurship training programme for 800 women in his senatorial district.

Beneficiaries were taught various skills in cosmetology and chemical works in phases.

At the end of the training programme, participants were empowered with start-up funds.

Senator Kwari was represented on the occasion by his wife, Hajia Amina Dalhat Kwari, who was the chairperson of the programme.

The programme, according to the chairperson, was designed for 100 women from the eight (8)local councils within the senatorial zone, bringing the total number to about 800 beneficiaries.

Tuesday’s sessions were held at Soba, Sabon Gari and Zaria LGA’s respectively where beneficiaries were taught various skills in cosmetology and chemical works.

Last Wednesday’s sessions were held at Lere, Kubau, Ikara, Makarfi and Kudan Local Government Areas of the state.

“At the end of the training programme, participants were empowered with start-up capital by the wife of the Senator representing Kaduna North Senatorial District, Hajia Amina Dalhat Kwari.

“The latest training programme was part of the line-up of empowerment programmes that Senator Kwari has been implementing in his constituency for years, and the constituents should expect more of these democratic dividends and utilize the resources availed to them appropriately,” Hajia Amina Kwari said.