Senator representing Lagos West in the National Assembly, Olamilekan Adeola, has made a case for Lagos State to get more representation in the National Assembly.

Adeola said Lagos State, with its population, is comparatively being shortchanged in representation and that there is a need to address the situation.

He said: “It is not a fair representation that I am senator representing Lagos West with an estimated 18 million population in the Senate while a state like Bayelsa with about eight million population will have three senators. There are many other states like that. If not that the 1999 Constitution pegged the number of senators to three per state, I will say that Lagos State deserves five senators. But, we can still have more House of Representatives members. When the Independent National Electoral Commission comes for constituency delineation, we will deliberate on these issues.”

Adeola, who spoke at the fourth edition of his annual town hall/poverty alleviation and empowerment programme in Lagos, yesterday, however, said despite the huge size of Lagos West population-wise, the senatorial zone has not done badly in providing dividends of democracy to the people. He vowed to continue to deliver democracy dividends to the people.

“I am reassured that across the nation, we did not fare badly in delivery of democracy dividends relative to the population size that is skewed against us in a Nigerian Federation.

“From all indications, the future can only get better for the largest senatorial district in Nigeria. I will continue to do my best to protect the interest of my constituents. For many that are yet to benefit directly from empowerment and other schemes, the door is not closed as the exercises are continuous and will always be equitable among our diverse 10 local government areas and 18 local council development areas. I pledge to continue to serve you,” he said.