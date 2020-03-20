The senator representing Benue South in the National Assembly, Abba Moro, has paid a scheduled visit to the Otukpo Main Market to commiserate with the traders whose property were destroyed in the inferno that gutted the market a few days ago.

Speaking during the visit, the lawmaker who regretted that the market was congested, promised to make relocation of the market his constituency project adding thag he would team up with relevant government organs in that regard.

“I will partner the local government to restructure the market. We will ensure to relocate items and traders to a new site. This market will take a new shape. Going forward, this will become my constituency project. I will work in conjunction with George Alli to restructure this market. The President of the Senate is aware of this problem and he will act accordingly.”

Moro who donated the sum of N1million to the victims of the fire mishap to cushion the devastating effect of the lost however thanked the governor of Benue State, Dr Samuel Ortom for promptly coming to the aid of the the traders.

Moro expressed pain over the sad incident even as he thanked the immediate past council Chairman of Otukpo Local Government Council, Chief George Alli for his foresight in establishing a branch of the Federal Fire Service in OTUKPO saying that, “if not for men of the Fire Service, the effect could have been more.”

He also commended the gallantry displayed by the fire fighters in putting out the inferno.

Responding, the market master, Chief Inalegwu Abounu, thanked Senator Moro for coming to their aid maintaining that one of the major problems confronting the market was congestion.

Also speaking, the chairman, market association, Mr Jeremiah Oha, thanked the senator for coming to sympathise with the traders