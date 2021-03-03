From John Adams, Minna

The senator representing Niger, Alhaji Sani Musa, has described the death of the Emir of Kagara a great loss not only to the people of Kagara Emirate and the state but the country in general, especially its traditional institutions.

Senator Musa, in a statement in Minna on Wednesday, said the late Emir who died on Tuesday after a protracted illness in Minna, the Niger State capital, was a peace builder and highly respected first-class traditional ruler in the state who ruled his people without sentiment.

He stated that the death of the 91-year-old late Emir has created a vacuum in the traditional institution in the state, the Emire being one of the longest servicing traditional rulers in Niger, adding that ‘the state and indeed the country will miss his fatherly counseling.’

According to the senator, ‘Baba left in a time when we needed him most for his Prayers and constant guidance, especially at this trying times of Insecurity and other social challenges in the Emirate and the state in general.’

Senator Musa praised the Emir for having ‘lived a worthy and exemplary life,’ saying he was ‘humble and down to earth.’

The senator pray that ‘Allah will comfort his immediate family, the entire people of Kagara emirate council and the people of the state for the great loss.’

The Emir of Kagara died in the early hour of Tuesday after a protracted illness at the age of 91. He has since being buried in Kagara, headquarters of Rafi Local Government Area of the state, according to Islamic rites.