From Fred Itua, Abuja

Former Leader of the Senate and Director-General of Rotimi Amaechi Campaign Organisation, Senator Mohammed Ali Ndume, has congratulated Wednesday’s winner of the presidential primaries of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola.

Ndume, promised to work for the success of the party in next year’s general elections. He however called on Tinubu to be magnanimous in victory and carry every member of the party along.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

He said as an advocate of power shift to the South, he is satisfied with the outcome of the primaries, though his candidate, Amaechi, didn’t clinch the ticket.

Ndume further urged aggrieved members of the APC, to put the past behind them and collectively ensure that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) doesn’t return to power next year.

Ndume said: “I want to congratulate Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. It was a keenly-contested primaries and he emerged. We have put the campaigns leading to the primaries behind us.

“As a faithful party man, I’ll work assiduously to ensure that the APC wins in all elections next year. There is a lot of work to be done and we need to start doing that right now.

“I call on Tinubu to be magnanimous in victory. It was a contest and he has won. Other aspirants and party faithful should be carried along. That way, we will approach next year’s elections as a united family and we will win.

“We did it in 2015. We replicated it in 2019. We can do it again if we remain united. PDP will not pose a threat to us and I’m very optimistic that we will emerge victorious next year.”

Partner with me, let's get you making N500K to N500K a month! Skills open the doors to financial opportunities Click here to learn it .