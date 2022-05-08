From Fred Itua, Abuja

Former Governor of Enugu state and senator representing Enugu East in the Senate, Chimaroke Nnamani has reiterated his resolve to continue to push for legislation on gender parity and dismantling of all forms of discrimination against women.

Senator Nnamani said hes “passionate and unrepentant advocate for the education of the girl child . I will do anything legitimate for the emancipation and empowerment of the female folks.”

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

The senator who was speaking at the 47th anniversary reunion of the 1975 set of Anglican Girls Grammar School (AGGS), Awkunanaw, Enugu held in Abuja at the weekend, decried the continued impasse between the Federal government and the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

He therefore pleaded for the immediate resolution of the disagreements in order to end the strike to save education sector from further deterioration.

He said he is convinced that an educated woman is not only liberated but an asset to the nation and will facilitate our desire for the socio economic and political development of the nation.

Senator Nnamani commended the old girls association for the initiative to rebuild their Alma mater saying “the motive is also complementing my efforts to bring more development to the door steps of my constituents in Enugu East.”

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

He added that “this is a noble idea that is worthy of emulation . This will help to halt the decay and dilapidation of infrastructures in our public institutions.”

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .

In her welcome address, the class president, Dame Ihuoma Onyearugha said the association is prepared to rebuild their alma mater in order to give the younger generation a decent school environment for learning.

Onyearugha stated: “We are proud of AGGS we left in 1975, but that cannot be said of the current state of the school. We want our school brand back; in infrastructure and in quality of girl child education it provides, this was the vision of the Anglican women who built the school in the sixties.”

In his remark, the chairman of the event, Osita Obierika, bemoaned the decay of infrastructure in the education sector and urged governments at all levels to give issues affecting Education a priority attention because no development can be guaranteed without functional education.