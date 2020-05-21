Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

Senator Stella Adaeze Oduah recently distributed 30,000 bags of rice, 60,000 tubers of yam and 25,000 cartons of noodles to widows and other vulnerable persons in Anambra State.

The items were distributed across the seven local government areas that make up the senatorial zone that she represents at the National Assembly. The aim was to help the beneficiaries cushion the adverse effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. The items were presented to leaders of churches for onward distribution to the beneficiaries.

Mr. Noel Udorji, who coordinated the exercise, said the distribution cut across Catholic, Anglican and Pentecostal churches, motherless babies homes, communities as well as Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) wards in the zone, among others.

He noted that leaders of the three major denominations were mandated to send in a specified list containing names of their poorest members, with instructions that at least 15 of those names must be widows.

“The first action Senator Oduah undertook when the COVID-19 lockdown situation brought about untold hardship in the lives of poor members of her constituency was to convene a series of emergency online meetings to essentially look into the smartest and most effective ways of reaching them with a view to ameliorating their plight,” he said.

Besides the food items, the senator had earlier shared 45,000 facemasks and hand gloves in the first phase of the exercise, while she donated N10 million to her party, PDP, for its palliative items, Udorji added.

In her remarks, Senator Oduah said the items would at least help lessen the pain brought about by the global pandemic.

“The essence of the distribution of the items is to show love and compassion to our people in this pandemic period. I want to show my people that there is hope and all hope is not lost no matter the situation and I have decided to contribute my small quota to touch their lives.

“I know that the items will not go round to everybody in my zone and that is why we narrowed it down to the poor and less privileged among us. There are people that are worst hit by this pandemic, this group of persons even before now found it difficult to eat once or twice daily. So, we decided to put smile on their faces with our little token.

“I assure you that I cannot forget your support and votes during the election that made me to be your servant at the National Assembly. We shall continue to partner to make our zone great and more enviable through our programmes, projects and empowerments. We shall remain focused and trust in God, and always observe the Coronavirus protocol by washing our hands regularly in running water, make use of sanitizers, social distancing in any gatherings and always wear our facemasks” Oduah stated.

Some of the widows that benefitted, Mrs. Chinaza Odochi, Monica Akabo and Obiageli Chukwualozie thanked Senator Oduah for the her gesture and prayed God to continue to bless her as she always remember the poor and widows.

“We are proud of Adaeze for her magnanimity towards women and the girl-child. This is not the first time she will impact us in one way or the other. Some of us had earlier benefited from her empowerment programmes, which has made us to be self-reliant. We will continue to support her,” Odochi said.

A blind man, Mr. Chukwuma Gozie who was full of praises, said he was surprised when his church invited him to come for the items. He said he had been hearing about the lawmaker’s largess but had not benefited until now. He prayed for more blessing for the lawmaker.

“I’m very happy that I received a bag of rice and yam from Senator Oduah. I learnt that it went round to other people in the zone. I want to thank her because she is not the only politician around us. But she always remembers the poor and God will always remember her too,” Gozie said.