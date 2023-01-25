From Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

The senator representing Anambra North senatorial district, Stella Adaeze Oduah, has built and handed over a house to a widow, Mrs Maryann Aduba, at Iyiawu Village in Onitsha North local government area of Anambra state.

The poor widow joined other beneficiaries spread across seven LGAs of the zone to receive the house with joy and smiles.

Speaking after she received the keys to the three-bedroom apartment, Mrs Aduba commended senator Oduah for her magnanimity and kind gesture to the poor widows in Anambra North and promised to reciprocate the gesture in forthcoming election by not only voting for her but also mobilize more votes for her victory.

“Senator Oduah is a leader whose only preoccupation is putting smiles on the faces of the downtrodden irrespective of the attacks from self centered opportunists who believe that the funds should rather be deployed to their private pockets.

“Some of the widows who never in their wildest dream, believed they would own a house, spent last Christmas as a land lady courtesy of Senator Oduah despite other empowerments and skill training she organized for the widows.

“Oluchukwu 2023 is aptly termed because it is about uplifting lives, creating a better and more productive Anambra North and ensuring that more people oriented laws like her already passed bill for the establishment of a Federal Medical Center at Onitsha, remains a constant staple in her overall legislative stewardship which explains why every introspective Anambra North voter must key into this vision and run with it by coming out in large numbers to send our ranking Senator back to senate.

“Come February the 25th, let us put the interest of Anambra North first and realize that it is in our collective interest that we take advantage of the gains we currently have by reason of having a senior legislator in Senator Stella Oduah.

“And on election day, with our votes, we will endorse the PDP in the Anambra North senatorial ballot for the continuation of this work of God.

“Also like all the happy widows that spent Christmas in their various free homes, we shall celebrate the next four years knowing that we made the right choice by not falling into the trap of electing inexperienced minions whose voices cannot be heard nor taken serious in Abuja senate” Aduba stated.

Senator Oduah in her remark, said she will continue yo put more smiles on the faces of the needy and good people of Anambra north if reelected and called on all and sundry to come out en masse to vote for her in February 25 senatorial election.