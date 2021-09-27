The senator representing Anambra North district, Stella Oduah has said that she is committed to deploying everything in her arsenal to ensure victory for the APC in Anambra North.

She said that she has an immense respect and confidence in the ability of Senator Andy Uba to turn and position Anambra to a state every Anambrarian can be proud of.

Oduah stated this during the stakeholders meeting with local government and wards chairmen and secretaries in the state, saying that Nigeria runs a political system where the winner takes it all and it just doesn’t make practical sense to continue playing the opposition to the detriment of the good that should accrue to the people.

Represented at the meeting by Lady Nwakego Ononuju, Oduah said: “To say that I am pleased to be a member of the APC is an understatement as it is a dream that has long been in the works and I can only thank God Almighty for making it happen, especially at this material time our state is experiencing an almost existential threat that would require the input of all well meaning Anambrarians to save it from the quagmire it currently finds itself in.

“A lot has been said concerning my defection to this great party but suffice it to say that it was a well thought out move which had the best interests of my constituents and dear state as paramount.

“For far too long, Anambra has been unfortunate to have political parties at the helm of its affairs that are alien to governments at the center, which invariably has meant that the dividends of democracy that should accrue to it, have not really trickled down as they should.

“We have been too disconnected from the center to the point where everything we ever got were either through the personal efforts of individuals like Senator Andy Ubah our party candidate or an almost slavish arrangement that meant we had to always go cap in hand, and make no mistakes about it.

“We are here today to make history and may I add that the worst thing that can happen to us as a party, is to go into this contest with a divided house. The Bible says that a house divided against itself cannot stand and therefore, I charge each and everyone of us to drop whatever misgivings we may have to ensure victory for our party for we cannot afford to have any form of factions.

“I strongly believe that what should be paramount in our hearts is the best interest of our great party and state as opposed to personal interest.

“That being said, I am making a personal commitment to ensure victory for our great party and the work has already begun in the way and manner our various support groups, NGO’s and teeming supporters spread across the length and breadth of Anambra North, have already been deployed in a massive polling unit to polling unit campaign drive.

“I’m sure you must have noticed the unimaginable propaganda unleashed against our party and candidate which goes to show that we are indeed the party to beat in this election for no sane man hurls a stone at a barren tree, but they do so because they can see the ripe fruits of imminent development that will outshine and totally obfuscate the inhuman retrogression they have normalised in Anambra State”, Oduah stated.

