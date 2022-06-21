From Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

The Senator representing Anambra North Senatorial district, Stella Oduah has organized science education competition for schools in the senatorial zone of the state.

Senator Oduah said that the essence of the competition was due to deplorable state of science education in South East hence the need to bridge the gap by investing and encouraging secondary school students at the foundational level.

She donated the N200, 000 for the first position, N100, 000 for the second place and N50, 000 for the third position respectively as well as other consolation prizes and certificates.

The competition, which was held at the Queen of the Rosary College Onitsha where 40 schools participated, was transparent and competitive to the admiration of the participants.

The coordinator of the competition, Vivian Onwudiegwu said that five students from each school participated in the competition across the selected schools in seven local government areas in Anambra North district adding that provision of 35 schools were made earlier but additional five schools joined to participate.

She said that the over 200 SS2 students were first subjected to take written exam where 50 students who scored between 80 and 100 percent were selected for the second phase of the competition which was oral question and answer where the winners emerged.

At the end of the competition, a student of St. Charles College, Onitsha, Elvis Abara came first and went home with N200, 000 and plaque award, a student of Queen of the Rosary College, Onitsha, Goodness Okolo placed second and went home with N100, 000 and plaque award and a student of Learning Field International School, Omagba, Ifechukwu Okpala came third and received N50, 000 and plaque award while ten other students received cash consolation prizes and certificates.

Speaking at the event, Senator Oduah, who was represented by Mr. Samuel Iwuchukwu said that the essence of the competition was to enhance the standard of education and to encourage students to read harder to come out with high grades.

“The place of science and technology in 21st century world cannot be over emphasized. The deplorable state of science education in Southeast states is alarming and bridging the gap, by investing and encouraging our secondary school students at the foundational level becomes imperative and essential. Hence, the need for hosting a senatorial zone-wide competition becomes a necessity”

He commended the panel of judges led by Dr. Elizabeth Nweke, who showcased their wealth of experiences by conducting the competition orderly and transparently.

Iwuchukwu described Oduah as an epitome of hope, progress and touch to humanity, saying that the competition would bring out the best among the students and project them to the higher level.

“The senator is always considering the future of our youths and to bring out best out of them. The era of analogue is over and the world has gone digital hence the competition. To enable our young students to catch up with their mates across the world in science and technology.

“You can see the love she has for education, I learnt that 35 schools was earlier supposed to participate in the competition but additional five schools came, making it 40 schools that participated. The increase in the number was because they heard that it was Senator Oduah that organized it and every school wanted to be part of it due to her magnanimity and love for education.

“It is expected that among the students that participated in the competition, we shall in future have presidents, governors, senators and other leaders in the society and that is why they are being molded now to face the future task. We need the support everybody to come out en masse to vote for Oduah to continue with her good works.”

In his appreciation, the best student, Elvis Abara thanked Senator Oduah for the opportunity given to students to showcase their intellectual prowess.

“We thank her for the cash rewards which will help us to register for WAEC exams and further our education. We want other politicians and wealthy people in the society to emulate the gesture by investing in education and given scholarship to intelligent indigent students” he appealed.

