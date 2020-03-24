Fred Itua, Abuja

A female senator, Rose Okoji Oko, representing Northern district of Cross Rivers State is dead.

Her death brings the number of senators that have died since June, 2019 to three.

Oko who died last Monday at a UK medical facility was aged 63.

She was a second term member of the Red Chamber and chairman, Senate Committee on Trade and Investment.

A close relative, Mr. Patrick Ikorgor Okoroji, broke the news of Oko’s demise.

“Heart broken to hear of the passing of my dear cousin Dr. Rose Okoji Oko after a long fought battle with physical affliction. You gave your best to your world now that it has pleased the Almighty God to call you home may your soul find eternal rest in Heaven. Adieu, distinguished Senator Rose Okoji Oko.”

Born on September 27, 1956, she was a member of the Federal House of Representatives on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), representing Yala/Ogoja Federal Constituency in Nigeria’s seventh class of the National Assembly.

She was elected into office as the first female representative from her constituency in June 2011 and sat as Deputy Chairman House Committee on Education.

She was elected into office as the first female representative from her senatorial district in June 2015 and re-elected in 2019.