By Chinelo Obogo

Senator Annie Okonkwo has condemned attack by gunmen on the lawmaker representing Anambra South senatorial in the Senate, Ifeanyi Ubah.

Okonkwo described Sunday’s attack on the Senator’s convoy around Nkwo Enugwu Ukwu Market area of Njikoka Local Government Area of Anambra State as wicked.

According to him, the insecurity situation in Anambra and South East is worsening and must be addressed before it gets out of hand.

Okonkwo said Governor Charles Soludo must tripple his efforts on the fight against insecurity to arrest the upsurge of violent activities in Anambra.

The Senator, however, prayed that God grant eternal rest to all people killed during the Sunday mayhem.

“I extend my heartfelt condolences to Senator Ifeanyi Ubah to the families of his aides who lost their lives during the unfortunate attack,” he said