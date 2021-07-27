From Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

The former Governor of Imo State, Senator Rochas Okorocha (APC, Imo West) is set to bag the “Otunba Asoludero of Iselu Kingdom” chieftaincy title in Ogun State.

In a statement signed by the Eselu of Iselu Kingdom, Oba Ebeneezer Akintunde Akinyemi, a copy made available to Daily Sun on Tuesday, in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, Senator Okorocha will be installed as the Otunba Asoludero of Iselu Kingdom in a ceremony scheduled to take place Iselu on September 19.

According to the monarch, the former governor was deemed for the chieftaincy because he has exemplified a track record of unifying people of different tribes across the country, through his actions, deeds and philanthropical gestures.

He noted that Senator Okorocha, who recently bagged a traditional title in Daura, Kastina State, is a bridge-builder.

‘Despite the happenings in the country, we have been able to identify a de-tribalized Nigerian who is concerned about the well-being of every Nigerian irrespective of colour, tribe and religion.

‘We hold Senator Rochas Okorocha in high esteem for that which he recorded in Imo State when he was the governor and the lofty heights he has attained through the Rochas Okorocha Foundation that has offered no fewer than 25,000 less privileged and orphans free scholarships from primary school to the university level.

‘We are optimistic that this new task will set Oja Odan, Ogun State and by extension Yorubaland into greater heights,’ he said.

Eselu disclosed that Senator Okorocha has pledged to establish a school in the border town for the less privileged and orphans, a gesture he said will help improve the standard of education within and around the border town.

He submitted that the installation ceremony of Senator Okorocha will also serve as an avenue to promote the rich cultural heritage of the Iselu Kingdom amidst pomp.

