There is no gainsaying that Uloma Okorocha-Nwosu, the first daughter of the former Imo State Governor, enjoys so much love both from her dad, Owelle Rochas Okorocha, and her sweetheart, Ugwumba Uche Nwosu. It wasn’t even a coincidence that her husband, Uche, is also the man Friday to her dad who is now a senator of the federal republic. Since she got married to Uche —who was once the Chief of Staff to Okorocha as governor and later served under him as a Commissioner— on 5 January 2013, it has been bliss. The couple welcomed a set of male twins in December 2013. This was followed by another boy in 2016. Just in the middle of December 2020, the internet was abuzz as pictures of another baby shower for Uloma rented the air.

The surprise baby shower was thrown by Ucy, Uloma’s immediate younger sister and director-general of their dad’s Rochas Foundation. About a week later, news had it that Uloma had put to bed another bouncing baby boy to make it a quartet for the Uche Nwosu Clan. And the celebration has seized both the Okorocha and Nwosu families. Uche —who failed in his ambition to succeed his father-in-law as Imo Governor— was said to have been in cloud nine for the fact that Uloma, his beloved wife and the little tot are in good health.

Uche, certainly, is a man of great destiny, according to how life has really been so good to him. He seems to have made such a right step at the right time and found favour in the sight of his father-in-law who brought him out from obscurity to become a centre of attraction and a personality worth being admired and envied.