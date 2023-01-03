From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

A Senator representing Osun West, Adelere Oriolowo, has demanded a public apology and N500 million from Osun State Government as compensation for damaging his reputation.

The State Government had directed him to return five machines namely a motor grader, bulldozer, and soil compactor machine among others, to the Osun State Agricultural Development Programme (OSADEP) where he headed before he went to the Senate.

Speaking at a press conference in his country home, Iwo, on Tuesday, Oriolowo expressed surprise that a committee headed by a Ph.D. holder could accuse him without extending any invitation to him.

“Sometimes in December 2022, the media space was saturated with reports that certain equipment and machines belonging to the Government of Osun were illegally taken away and in my possession.

“The said report authored by an Assets Recovery Committee of the State set up by Governor Ademola Adeleke indicated that I was in the custody of 130GMotoGrader (005132-A321), D6 Bulldozer (OS130-A32), Electric Transformer Feeder Board Panel and Soil Compactor Machine (OS137- A32).

“I was taken aback as to why a committee of the State would jettison the principle of fair hearing by inviting me to defend whatever report they must have gotten. I also reliably gathered that this said committee failed to submit their report to its principal before going to the public to malign my name.

“The said equipment which belongs to the then OSSADEP was in existence when I left the agency 15 years ago. To the best of my knowledge, some of them were transferred to the Ministry of Rural Development to assist the government. Simple due diligence or investigation by the committee who have unraveled the salient fact that the equipment is still the property of the Osun State Government.

“It is my conclusion that the said publication is a blatant falsehood, a naked display of recklessness, sacrilegious dereliction of truth, and unjustifiable character assassination. Since the publication, many well-meaning people within and outside the shores of Nigeria have continuously reached out to me for clarification and solidarity.

“I have thus instructed my lawyers to write to the State Government demanding a letter of apology within seven days and to also pay the sum of N500 million as compensation for the unquantifiable damage done to my name and integrity.

“My lawyer’s letter has since been received by the Government on the 30th of December 2022 and I hope that this Government will retrace its steps, retract the publication and apologize to me. Failure in which, I will use all legal means available to me to get justice.

“It is a bit embarrassing for Governor Ademola Adeleke who also happens to be a former lawmaker to be surrounded by neophytes who only want to play politics and not hit the ground of governance running. The failure of the Governor to play by the rules and his continuous railroading by these sycophants may spell the doom of his teething administration,” he added.