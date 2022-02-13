From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

The Senator representing Osun West Senatorial District, Senator Adelere Oriolowo, has denied membership of the splinter group of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state, saying his loyalty is to the party.

He advised all aggrieved members of the party to eschew rancor and close ranks ahead of the gubernatorial elections for the party to emerge victoriously.

Speaking with Journalists at a press conference held in his hometown, Iwo, on Sunday, Oriolowo enjoined different factions within the party to jettison their ego and selfish interest for the interest of the masses.

He said, “I wish to call on aggrieved members to keep confidence with the party, while I explore all peaceful means for amicable solution.

“I want to state that it is very normal for any

member or faction to feel some kind of way, but we must allow the national leadership to use various reconciliation strategies to make the party stronger.

“The wisest actions from all members is to

strengthen the party and work with everyone to achieve the common goal of successful outing in July 2022.

“For true reconciliation to be done, there must be fairness, justice and restitution served to all concerns,” Oriolowo added.

Asked to confirm his membership to the splinter group, The Osun Progressives (TOP), Oriolowo said he doesn’t believe in group and he remains a party man.

“I have the mandate of my people to represent them, and my loyalty belongs to the people I’m representing. I don’t believe in group rather believe in serving my people. As for whether I’m for Ileri Oluwa or TOP, I’m for both since APC is one in Osun,” he added.