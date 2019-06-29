Accomplished businessman and Senator of the Federal Republic, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, will be leading other prominent Nigerians in the political, social and business circle to grace this year’s edition of Timeline Awareness Initiative Lecture and Awards Presentation slated for Lagos Sheraton Hotel in Ikeja. The annual event which holds on Wednesday, July 3, is the third in series and will have the former Abia State Governor as the Chairman. The annual educative programme put together by popular Online Newspaper TimelineNG was designed three years ago as the socio-political awareness platform of the newspaper to contribute its own quota to the political development of the country. This year’s is truly timely because newly elected officials have just been sworn in to begin a new dispensation. The edition, according to the organizers, will have popular lawyer and lawmaker at the Lagos State House of Assembly, Hon. Tunde Braimoh as the Guest Speaker to discuss the topic ‘Imperative of Effective Collaboration With The Media In Lawmaking, Setting Agenda For 9th Assembly’.

At the epoch-making event, some accomplished Nigerians will be honoured with excellence awards. They includeAlhaji Lai Muhammed, former Minister of Information and Culture, Mrs Shade Okoya, Managing Director of Eleganza Industry and Senator Bayo Osinowo, popularly known as Pepper, who will also be decorated for his meritorious 16 years at the Lagos State Assembly before moving to the Senate. Former governorship candidate in Ogun State and ex-member of the House of Representatives, Hon Abiodun Isiaq Akinlade is the Special Guest of Honour.