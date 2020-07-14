Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

Gunmen have kidnapped Senator Zik Sunday, who represented Taraba North in the National Assembly and the Chief Imam of the command’s mosque, Corporal Mustapha Badamasi, in two separate operations.

Police public relations officer in the state, David Misal, who disclosed this at a briefing in Jalingo, the capital of the state, said that Sunday, who served as the senator representing Taraba North between 2003 and 2007, was kidnapped at his home town of Karim, in Karim Lamido local government area of the state.

Misal disclosed that the Chief Imam was kidnapped in his house at Sabongari area of Jalingo town, and assured that efforts were underway to rescue both victims unhurt.

He assured the family of the command’s commitment to rescue him from his abductors.

Misal said that the command also intercepted a truckload of goods and on close scrutiny discovered a huge quantity of illicit drugs and have arrested two persons in connection with the consignment.

He further disclosed that “the operatives of the command attached to Lau Division has on the 12/07/20 about 20000hrs acting on intelligence report intercepted two persons now at large on a motorcycle who crossed from Karim Lamido LGA to Lau axis. “On sighting the police, they hurriedly abandoned the motorcycle and ran into the bush. Upon search, 10 serviceable AK-47 rifles, 13 magazines 425 live ammunitions were recovered. It is believed that the recovered arms is a deliberate attempt by mischief makers, who are believed to have procured them for the purpose of attacks, kidnappings as well as distributing it to their criminal gangs/foot soldiers to unleash mayhem on innocent residents of Taraba State. Effort is ongoing to arrest the fleeing suspects.”