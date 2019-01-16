Fred Itua, Abuja

Efforts to establish a new Federal University in Uga, Anambra South Senatorial District, have reached an advanced stage.

The Bill to establish the institution was sponsored on the floor of the Senate by Andy Uba, who represents Anambra South in the National Assembly.

Already, the Bill has passed first and second reading. A public hearing was held, on Tuesday, where stakeholders from Anambra State and the education sector, were on ground to make their inputs.

Uba, while speaking on the significance of the proposed university, said lack of access to quality and education, is one of the names of Nigeria’s education system.

He argued that with increased access to education, many Nigerian secondary leavers would be guaranteed greater opportunities and early career choices.

He said, “This Bill is well organised for its very own purpose of a modern academic and research institution.

“The objectives of the university as articulated in its provisions, are supportive of its mission and broad vision of a modern institution that will develop world class human resources.

“The establishment of this university will further advance Nigeria’s body of knowledge through research. It will nurture unique innovations, entrepreneurship, vocational trainings and wealth management as its core areas of interest.”