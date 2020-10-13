John Adams, Minna

As the #EndSARS protests continue across the country, the Senator Representing Niger East Senatorial District, Alhaji Sani Musa has thrown his weight behind the scrapping of the Special Anti Robber Squad, saying the decision is long overdue.

The Senator in a statement in Minna on Tuesday also commended President Mohammadu Buhari for giving his blessing for the disbandment of the outfit, pointing out that the President has demonstrated he has a listening ear.

Senator Sani Musa believes that the evidences against SARS is not short of damning, stressing that “from reports from Amnesty International to videos and witnesses’ statements that indicate not just a flagrant abuse of power, but a societal menace that affects everyone”, adding that the scrapping of SARS is good riddance to bad rubbish.

According to him, despite multiple previous attempts to reform SARS, “there is an overwhelming evidence to suggest that the unit remains a danger to the people it was created to protect.

“I therefore commend the prompt action of President Muhammadu Buhari for the condemnation of the abuse of power and police brutality recently perpetrated by SARS operatives, and the directive to the Inspector General of Police to immediately dissolve the SARS, which already the IGP has issued orders in that direction.

He further pointed out that the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) has been the topic of many discussions, particularly with regards to human rights violations and police brutality, and as a civilized nation it was time to do away with it.

“I join many Nigerians in the sentiment that if change and reform are not effective in SARS – the only viable option is the dissolution.

“I applaud our youth for leading the movement and exercising their democratic right to peaceful protest. I urge you to continue on the path of action-taking as this is how nations are built. I commend you for your resilience. I stand as an ally in this movement as a Nigerian first, but also in my capacity as a lawmaker.

“We were recently on-lookers as Americans gathered en masse to demand police reform, many of us shared the hashtags and the frustrations, but these same issues are occurring here at home and Nigerians have decided that enough is enough”.

Sani Musa maintained that the first step to change is acknowledgement, pointing out that “Nigerians as a whole have embarked on this cause, and I anticipate an end that will reflect the government’s commitment to protect and secure its citizens.

“Moving forward, I stand willing to support this cause. Be it through providing support for victims and their families or in the Senate where I trust my peers and I will continue to be advocates of continuous reform and development in all aspects, including the Nigerian police force.

The Senator stated further that this has become necessary “More so that there are still issues of breakdown of law and order in our society. People still finding it difficult to go out without fear of being attacked by bandits or kidnapped.

“Just on Monday, at least three people were killed by suspected bandits in my constituency, particularly at Tashan Kare village in Rafi local government area of Niger State.

“So, beyond scrapping SARS, the reform of the Police and by extension other security agencies in the country should also aim at boosting their efficiency in delivering better security cover for our people,” he submitted.