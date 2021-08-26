As the race for the National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC gathers momentum, the senator representing Niger East Senatorial District of Niger State, Alhaji Sani Musa has declared his intention to vie for the coveted seat.

Senator Sani Musa made his intention in Minna, the Niger state capital when addressing newsmen on Wednesday evening.

He said already, his intention has been made known to the APC leader and governor of Niger State Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello, and had actually solicited for his support.

“I have informed my governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello and all the major stakeholders of the party in this state, and I have their support” Musa said.

Equally Musa said his aspiration is being backed by “majority of the members of the National Assembly especially the Senators and many APC Governors” adding that “with their support I will emerge the next National Chairman of the APC”.

He hinted that his decision to vie for the APC National Chairmanship position was informed by his desire to give the millions of youths, women and the downtrodden members in the party good representation.

“I want to bring a new vision new direction in the running of the APC so as to make the most acceptable platform that will continue to foster democratic tenets for constructive development and governance.” Musa said adding that the clamour for the realisation of a new generational change in political leadership of the country.

According to the federal legislator his major focus will be “to entrench internal democracy within our party and make it the toast for all Nigerians once again”.

Musa said the condition for being the Chairman is not only limited to being a former governor but being a person with immense capability and political sagacity to manage complexity of a big party like the APC.

Several former governor’s now senators are believed to be angling for the Chairmanship of the party among them former governor Tanko Almakura, Senator Danjuma Goje, Abdullahi Adamu, Ali Modu Sheriff and Abdulazeez Yari.