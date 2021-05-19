From John Adams, Minna

Alhaji Musa Tanko Bawa, father of Senator Sani Musa, representing Niger East Senatorial District, has died at the age of 87.

The late Iyan Minna died in the early morning of Wednesday after a protracted illness in Minna, the Niger State capital.

Governor Abubakar Sani Bello, in a condolence message to the Bawa family and the entire Minna Emirate, signed by his Chief Press Secretary Mary Noel Berje, condoled with the Emir of Minna, Alh Umar Farouq Bahago, and the entire Minna Emirate over the death of Iyan Minna, late Alh. Musa Tanko Bawa.

Governor Bello in the statement described the death of late Iyan Minna as a great loss not only to Minna Emirate but the state.

Governor Bello said his wise counsel and fatherly advice would be greatly missed by his immediate family and the state in general.

According to the governor: ‘I want you to consider and accept the situation as the will of Allah, knowing that death is inevitable and all living souls will pass through it.’

The governor also enjoined the emirate, family members and close associates to take solace in the good, fulfilled and exemplary life the late Iyan Minna lived.

He prayed to Allah to forgive him his shortcomings on earth, grant him Aljannah Firdausi and the family the courage to bear the irreparable loss.

Prominent among those he left behind are Hon Abdullahi Musa, former member House of Representatives, and Senator Mohammed Sani Musa, representing Niger East Senatorial District at the National Assembly.