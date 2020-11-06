John Adams, Minna

The Senator representing Niger East Senatorial District in Niger State, Alhaji Mohammed Sani Musa has empowered about 500 indigent youths, women and other vulnerable in his constituency with the distribution of items worth millions of naira as part of efforts to make them self-reliant.

The donation of the items, the Senator said is in fulfillment of part of his campaign promises to lift at least 10,000 youths and women from poverty within his tenure as Senator representing Niger East at the Upper Legislative Chamber.

Presenting the items to the beneficiaries who were drawn from the nine local government areas that make up Niger East, Senator Sani Musa said the empowerment was aimed at making the beneficiaries earn a living for themselves and become self reliant, stressing that it is the easiest way of eradicating poverty among the people.

He pointed out that to ensure that the items get to the targeted beneficiaries, a special committee has been constituted across the nine local government areas, namely Paikoro, Suleja, Gurara, Tafa, Shiroro, Munya, Rafi, Chanchaga and Bosso local government areas that will the distribution of the items.

Senator Sani Musa who is the Chairman Senate Committee on Senate services, reiterated his commitment to making the lives of his constituents better by providing them with efficient and quality representation at the National Assembly in line with his core mandate.

Senator Sani Musa who was represented by his legislative aide, Alhaji Zubairu Ismail, said empowerment of youths and women remained one of his priorities assuring that more of such empowerment programmes are underway, adding that the essence of governance is to make lives worth living for the people.

The Items distributed by the lawmaker include 21 Tricycle, 130 Bajaj Motorcycles, 80 Grinding Machines, 80 Deep Freezers, 30 Generators, 95 Sewing Machines, 45 Clippers and 24 Emel Tailoring M2 machines.

He disclosed that he is also facilitating the establishment of Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Centres across the nine local government areas of the Senatorial district where youths would be trained on new technology skills which according to him are what the 21st century world is all about.

Senator Sani Musa also used the occasion to highlight some of his intervention in his constituency since his assumption in office as Senator which he said includes facilitating the enlistment of many youths in his constituency into various government and private parastatals, the Nigerian Air force, Nigerian Army, the Nigerian Police Force, Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps among others.

He urged the beneficiaries of the empowerment items to use them judiciously so as to enable them also empower other less privileged persons in their communities.

Some of the members of the committees saddled with the responsibility of distributing the items to the beneficiaries pledged to ensure the items get to them.

They thanked Senator Sani Musa for his kind gesture and for his effort at bringing development to his constituency.