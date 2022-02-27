In continuation of his consultation with leaders and stakeholders within the party, Senator Mohammed Sani Musa, a top aspirant for the national chairmanship position of the All Progressives Congress (APC), paid a courtesy visit to Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai today, at the Sir Kashim Ibrahim House.

Sani Musa alongside members of his campaign team were warmly received by the host, Mallam El-Rufai, and they had very fruitful deliberation on the need to further reposition the APC as a party with the right leadership, the forthcoming National Convention, and on the need for the party to strategise and open up for all Nigerians ahead of the 2023 general elections and beyond.

Sani Musa told his host the reason for his visit is seek his support, and also highlighted his plans for the party if elected.

In his response Gov El Rufai commended Sen. Musa for his doggedness and integrity which he believes are tools for good leadership, just as he promised to give him all his support and further advised that he should continue his consultation and reaching out to all the governors and other stakeholders as the convention draws nearer.