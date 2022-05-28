From John Adams, Minna

Senator Mohammed Sani Musa (APC – Niger East) has been declared the winner of the All Progressives Congress (APC) senatorial primary election in Niger State conducted at the Justice Idris Legbo Kutigi International Conference Centre, Minna, the state capital, on Saturday.

The incumbent senator polled a total of 492 votes to defeat his only opponent, Alhaji Ibrahim Dada, who scored only two votes.

The chairman of the electoral committee, Mr Raymond Mofee, announcing Senator Musa as the duly elected APC candidate for Niger East for the 2023 general elections, described the primary election as free, fair and credible.

Meanwhile, the results of the primary elections for Niger North Senatorial District, where the state governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello, is challenging the incumbent senator, Alhaji Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi, and that of Niger South, are being expected as at the time of filing this report as voting was still in progress.

