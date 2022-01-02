From Emmanuel Adeyemi Lokoja

It was a happy moment and and a promising year for the people of Kogi west senatorial district as Senator Smart Adeyemi, on Saturday, January 1, doles out cars, tricycles motorcycles and other items to members of his constituency

The event which took place at his country-home in Iyara, headquarters of Ijumu local government area of Kogi State, saw about constituents smiled home with 100 Keke-Napep, while 200 motorcycles popularly known as Okada in local parlance, 140 water pumps, 115 Grinding machines, 100 sewing machines, thirty set of computers, 10 cars and cash worth over 10 million were given away to deserving beneficiaries.

Adeyemi, while presenting the gifts to the beneficiaries at a well attended ceremony said the gesture was to appreciate party faithfuls who supported him during the 2019 general elections where he emerged winner.

He noted that he will continue to deliver on his campaign promises and urged Kogites to support the administration of Governor Yahaya Bello for the betterment of the state.

Adeyemi, who is also the senate committee chairman on Aviation noted that he would continue with the empowerment programme to dedicated party loyalists and people of the senatorial district in phases, urging party members to remain faithful to ideals of the APC for the common good of the ordinary Nigerians.

The Senator further assured that he would work with relevant agencies to better the lot of the people of Kogi West who overwhelmingly supported APC candidates during the last general elections.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

While urging the beneficiaries to make judicious use of the gifts presented to them, he appealed to people of the district to be patient as more empowerment would soon come for those that had not benefited.

Senator Smart Adeyemi also shared some of the tricyles and motorcycles to members of Igbo Community, igala , Ebira and Nupe ethnic groups resident in the constituency with prominent traditional rulers in the area showering praises on the senator.

In his speech, the Lokoja local government chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Alhaji Maikudi Bature who spoke onbehalf of other party chairmen commended the senator for the gesture saying elected politicians should not abandon their electorates but should emulate Adeyemi through execution of constituency programs and provision of intervention.

“We are hopeful that the positive impact this brilliant initiative of the senator will create in the system through economic stimulation and improvement of the lives of the beneficiaries will be enormous.

“For the beneficiaries, we charge them to make good use of the items and funds given to them,” Bature added.