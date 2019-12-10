Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

Senator representing Ebonyi Central Senatorial District in the National Assembly, Chief Obinna Ogba, has dragged the Ebonyi government to state High Court, Abakaliki Division, for allegedly refusing to pay an outstanding balance of N361,718,875 million owed his hotel, Salt Lake Hotels Limited, Abakaliki.

In suit No. HAB/15/2015, which was brought before Justice Elvis Ngene, Senator Ogba who is the Chief Executive Officer of the hotel, asked the court to order the defendant to pay the said debt.

Ogba claimed that the debt accumulated from accommodation bill owed his hotel from 7th February, 2011 to 30th September, 2014.

He told the court that Ebonyi State Government under the administration of former Governor Martin Elechi ordered for reservations of 22 rooms through the state Directorate of Attitudinal Change for the host of Nollywood actors in his hotel during a Government programme without payment till date, despite all reminding letters.

Apart from seeking a court order for payment of the debt in the suit, the senator is also seeking an order awarding the sum of N150 million against the defendant as general damages.

The plaintiff further asked the court to direct the defendant to indemnify him of all losses and causes arising from his failure to pay tax to the appropriate tax agent as may be ordered by the Tax Tribunal Enugu in a pending tax appeal.