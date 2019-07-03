Fred Itua, Abuja
The Nigerian Senate has set up an ad hoc committee to investigate Senator Elisha Abbo over an alleged assault on a lady at an adult toy shop in Abuja, the Nigerian capital.
In the presence of a police officer, Nigerian Senator Elisha Abbo, representing Adamawa North Senatorial District, assaults sales staff in an adult toy store in Abuja. pic.twitter.com/ezDpecGetD
— T. Rankïn' ∆ 🏁 (@AfroVII) July 2, 2019
The six-man committee is expected to turn in its report in two weeks.
The lady allegedly assaulted and others involved are expected to appear before the committee.
