Fred Itua, Abuja

The Nigerian Senate has set up an ad hoc committee to investigate Senator Elisha Abbo over an alleged assault on a lady at an adult toy shop in Abuja, the Nigerian capital.

In the presence of a police officer, Nigerian Senator Elisha Abbo, representing Adamawa North Senatorial District, assaults sales staff in an adult toy store in Abuja. pic.twitter.com/ezDpecGetD — T. Rankïn' ∆ 🏁 (@AfroVII) July 2, 2019

The six-man committee is expected to turn in its report in two weeks.

The lady allegedly assaulted and others involved are expected to appear before the committee.