Former Senator representing Anambra South Senatorial Zone, Senator Ugochukwu Uba, has felicitated with His Majesty, Nnaemeka Alfred Achebe, Agbogidi, the Obi of Onitsha, on the occasion of his 80th birthday.

The senator, who is a frontline contender for the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, ticket for the November 6 Anambra governorship election, described the revered monarch as a great statesman, who has contributed immensely to the peace, development and mutual existence of Nigeria.

He said that Agbogidi’s selfless disposition in the Nigerian project in general and Anambra State in particular has earned him enormous goodwill and respect, as one of the greatest pillars of modern Nigeria, an ardent apostle of peace and national awareness and the custodian of puritan values.

He wished Agbogidi good health, wisdom and God’s continued guidance and protection.