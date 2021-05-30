The former Senator representing Anambra South Senatorial Zone, Ugochukwu Uba, yesterday feted students, market women and artisans at a joint luncheon in his country home in Uga, Aguata LGA, Anambra State.

The Senator, who is a frontline contender for the PDP ticket for the November 6 Anambra governorship election, told the crowd that aside vying for the PDP ticket, he is more interested in seeing Ndi-Anambra overcome the present economic hardship.

He charged them to change with the changing times, reminding them that failure to so would portend great danger.

According to the Senator Uba, the real change is not about who would take over from the incumbent Governor Willie Obiano on November 6 or which political party would hold sway after this year’s election as he pointed out that these kind of changes happen all the time and would continue to happen in Anambra every four years.

He said that the real changes he wants to tackle in Anambra State are taking place in “our businesses, bank accounts, in our pockets, in our classrooms, in our kitchens, on our breakfast, lunch and dinner tables.”

He noted that the changes are manifested “in the number of children that are out of school, in the rumbles in our stomach, in our leaner statures, in our shutdown businesses and in our harassed and depressed mien in the face of escalating insecurity.”

The Senator observed that staple foods are now beyond the reach of ordinary people just as hunger and starvation are staring the people in the face.

He told his guests that this is the real change that his aspiration seeks to address, advising them to change their lifestyles and thought patterns in order to overcome the present economic situation.

He declared that he is in the race for the PDP ticket because he is determined to help every Anambra native to unlock his or her potential with right government initiatives.

Uba promised to lead a crusade for the recovery and re-discovery of the environment, saying that when that happens, Ndi-Anambra would be surprised at how much the environment they take for granted can help them overcome hunger as well as help them stabilize their economy.

He revealed his determination to make Anambra to go green, advising his guests to go home and plant something, not just flowers and trees.